Social media mistakes all small business owners should avoid

Social media is a crucial component of any small business’ marketing efforts. When done well, a strong social strategy helps you connect directly with your customers, and can even create some free publicity along the way, Inc. magazine reports.



For all of social media’s advantages, there are pitfalls as well. Among the most common:



• Using photos without permission. Most people will be happy for you to use their photos, so long as you ask politely. Some may ask you for a license fee in exchange, which you can work out on a case-by-case basis. You also have to make sure that the person photographed is okay with you using their likeness.



• Not getting re-post approval. It’s always exciting to see someone say positive things about your brand online, but before you “regram” that awesome pic of your cafe on Instagram ask if they’re okay with the company regramming their original post.



• Infringing on logos or other copyrighted materials. It doesn’t matter if the name or logo is for a company in a different country, their intellectual property claim still holds up.



• Not identifying paid influencer posts. Influencer advertising can be a great way for companies to spread their message, but you have to make sure that your influencers always mark that their post is sponsored by your company.



• Slandering your competitors. The best rule of thumb for social media is to never post something you wouldn’t feel comfortable saying out loud.

