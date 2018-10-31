How this ‘Shark Tank’ company is making a killing in the $9B Halloween industry

What should go through your customers’ minds?

Melissa Carbone knows what she wants for hers: “I don’t want them to think about the crappy day they had at work or the dishes in the sink. All I want them to be thinking about is ‘What’s coming around this next corner to ruin me?'”

As Inc.com reports, she and her ex-spouse, Alyson Richards, co-founded the Los Angeles-based Ten Thirty One Productions, creator of haunted hayrides and other events intended to terrify.

They got started in 2007, hosting haunted-house parties in their yard—their friends would dress as, say, werewolves and chase around a couple hundred kids, while parents sipped “witches’ brew” (champagne). Carbone and Richards loved hosting the parties and believed there was a demand for something larger given the size of the Halloween market: Americans spent $5 billion on Halloween in 2007, according to Statista, but that number had increased to $9.1 billion last year.

The first haunted hayride under Ten Thirty One Productions launched in 2009 in L.A.

Business went well, but the co-founders wanted to expand their events to other parts of the country. For that, they needed Shark Tank. Carbone appeared on ABC’s hit show in 2013, and Mark Cuban offered $2 million in exchange for 20% of the company.

