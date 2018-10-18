Ruffino’s partners split up; Rodrigue to buy out Sclafani

Ruffino’s Restaurant co-owners Ruffin Rodrigue and Peter Sclafani III have parted ways after two decades together in business.

Under the terms of an agreement between the longtime partners, Rodrigue will buy out Sclafani and become 100% owner of the company, which includes the original Ruffino’s location on Highland Road, Ruffino’s on the River in Lafayette, and Ruffino’s Catering, based downtown.

In a statement, Sclafani says he decided to leave the company because he and Rodrigue had “different visions for the company … and I understand a company needs a clear, single vision.”

He adds, “I’m very proud of what Ruffin and I have accomplished with our two extraordinary restaurants and catering facility and I wish him success.”

Sclafani did not return calls seeking additional comment.

Rodrigue says the split was amicable and that patrons will notice little change at the restaurants, both of which have had their own chefs in the kitchen on a day-to-day basis for years. Chef Noah Lessard will continue to run the Ruffino’s kitchen in Baton Rouge, while Chefs Estevon Evan and James Lewis will head the kitchen in Lafayette.

“Our chefs have been with Ruffino’s for many years, so they know exactly how we do things here,” Rodrigue says. “Over time, they will each have the opportunity to explore their culinary creativity and bring their unique style to our restaurants.”

Sclafani’s future plans are unclear. In the statement, he says he’s pursuing several opportunities that “would allow me to bring my passion for hospitality to more people” and that he will announce his plans soon.

In late September, he incorporated Down South Hospitality LLC, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State website.

Rodrigue and Sclafani first teamed up in 1998, when they began working together at Ruffino’s under the late restaurateur T.J. Moran, from whom they bought the restaurant in 2009. In the years that followed, they grew the popular establishment into a thriving restaurant company that included the Lafayette location, which opened in 2013, and the catering operation, which opened in a renovated De La Ronde Hall in 2014.

Sclafani has showcased his cuisine twice at the James Beard House in New York in recent years, and is in line to serve as chair of the Louisiana Restaurant Association in 2020.