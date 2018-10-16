Rising temperatures could cost US some 9 billion bottles of beer

Over the next few decades, beer could become more scarce across the world—and thus more expensive—because of human-caused global warming, according to a new study published in the peer-reviewed British journal Nature Plants.



As USA Today reports, the study says the production of barley, the main ingredient in beer, is likely to drop substantially because severe droughts and heat extremes will become more frequent as the climate changes.

“Average yield losses (of barley) range from 3% to 17%, depending on the severity of the conditions,” the study says.

In the U.S., the study suggests beer shortages could reduce the amount Americans consume each year by as much as 900 million gallons—or about 9 billion bottles of beer.

“Future climate and pricing conditions could put beer out of reach for hundreds of millions of people around the world,” says study co-author Nathan Mueller of the University of California-Irvine.

This is the first study to quantify the effect of climate change on beer, the world’s most popular alcoholic beverage.

