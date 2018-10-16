Revitalizing residential life in Mid City

It was about a month ago when Nick Miller says his roughly two years of investing in the McGrath Heights neighborhood started paying off.



As Business Report details in a new feature, Miller, a senior project manager at Lincoln Builders Inc., and friend Mathew Laborde, a commercial broker with Elifin Realty, teamed up in late 2016 with plans to develop more quality-constructed homes in Mid City as the area was beginning to emerge as a Baton Rouge commercial hotspot.



Some two years later, the pair sold a newly-built, three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath home on McGrath Avenue for $350,000, or just over $220 per square foot for the 1,600-square-foot, cottage-style property. The house sat on the market for less than 72 hours before it was scooped up by a young professional couple looking for the same charm but not the same level of maintenance that came with their older, renovated house in Beauregard Town.



It was the first new house built in McGrath Heights in the past 20-plus years, formerly the abandoned site of a house gutted by fire that was never renovated. The patch of land is also adjacent to the Garden District—Mid City’s most sought-after residential speck. And as in-demand Garden District homes become more and more scarce—and expensive—investors like Miller and Laborde are eyeing the nearby parcels of land as opportunities for residential development.



“It reflects urban in-sale,” says Miller, who hired Jared Jones as his contractor on the build, with Scott Gaspard of The Gaspard Team as the agent marketing the house. “People want to live in the city, and this allows someone who can’t afford a Garden District price tag to snatch up property in Mid City.”

The pair is among a small crop of new investors pouring money into revitalizing abandoned properties in the strategically located area.

Don’t call it gentrification, investors say. It’s anything but.

