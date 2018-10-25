Residential Property of the Week, Sponsored by Leigh Moss, REALTOR© Keller Williams: Wonderful family neighborhood 6021 Nature Trail Drive 70817

What a fantastic layout. This family home has an open living and dining room filled with with natural light and built-ins. The large kitchen features slab granite counters, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cypress cabinets and space for a breakfast table. Off the kitchen there is a bedroom, half bath and stairs that lead to a great bonus room. The master has floor-to-ceiling windows, tray ceiling and space big enough for a king sized bedroom set. The master bath is updated with slab granite, a massive closet and separate shower and tub. Two additional guest rooms and another updated bathroom finish off the opposite side of the house. Bonus: HOA dues cover a membership to the pool at Southern Oaks Athletic Club. Offered at $339,000. Click here to schedule a showing.