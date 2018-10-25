Regymen opening third spot on Bluebonnet, plans franchising launch

Regymen will open its third Baton Rouge location—on Bluebonnet Boulevard across from Perkins Rowe—late next month and plans to begin selling franchises on Dec. 1.

The Bluebonnet Village Shopping Center location will be the ninth for the Baton Rouge-based fitness studio that launched earlier this year by developer Donnie Jarreau and several partners. Construction began on the 4,000-square-foot location in mid-July.

More than 200 memberships have been sold for the new location, with Jarreau anticipating some 400 members once it opens. The shopping center’s historically high occupancy rate and its proximity to national chains such as Buffalo Wild Wings made it an attractive location for the new gym, he says. The gym’s target demographic is people ranging from ages 18-55.

Regymen’s first two locations in Baton Rouge are in the South Gates Tower near the LSU campus and in Drusilla Village Shopping Center.

The gym is also expanding into Ascension Parish with a new location in Gonzales, near Rouses supermarket and Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar on Airline Highway. The gym is expected to open near the end of January with membership presales starting in November.

The gym will also begin selling franchises on Dec. 1, according to Jarreau. One franchise has already been pre-sold in Austin, and is set to open next month.

Jarreau says they’re talking to people in Nashville, Memphis, Tampa, Dallas and Houston for future franchise locations and anticipates having 25 franchise sales in 2019.

“We’re targeting the larger markets,” Jarreau says. “We’re starting in the Southern region first.”

Regymen already has licensed gyms in North Dakota, North Carolina, Virginia and Florida, as well as a company-owned gym in Florida.