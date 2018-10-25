Quick tips for a better workplace  

Want to have a better workplace? Well, here’s some advice from CEOs and other business leaders on how company leaders, managers and employees can do better shared at an event in San Francisco hosted by The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

Though experts agree that many changes need to come from senior leaders, these are tips directed to men and women at all levels in the corporate world to improve workplaces:

Convince with stories, not figures: Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said stories are more powerful than statistics in highlighting the pervasive nature of sexual harassment or other items that need changing in a workplace. “Statistics don’t move people. Stories move people,” Hastings said.

Leaders, make the tough calls: A number of employee-harassment complaints at United Airlines are directed not at fellow employees but at customers, a tricky situation that could devolve into lawsuits according to CEO Oscar Munoz, who says that the company teaches its leaders to act quickly, call the police right away and respond in ways Munoz believes others won’t out of “a fear of retaliation and PR.”

Look for values fit, not culture fit: For those in a hiring position, focus on bringing in a “diverse group of people but people who work under the same type of ethos and believe in the same things and the same goals,” said Amy Bohutinsky, chief operating officer of Zillow Group Inc.

Read the full story to see the rest of the list (subscription may be required).