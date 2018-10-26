Q&A with Ramsey Sims of Mini Sands Boutique

The husband-wife team of Brent and Ramsey Sims have a seemingly unlimited amount of energy—or the ability to utilize a short 24 hours in a much more efficient way than most.

In addition to day jobs and three young children, InRegister reports the couple have launched the online children’s store Mini Sands Boutique, which they say boasts a different look than that which is typically offered on the local scene.

Focusing on modern styles and playful pieces, Ramsey Sims says the new store already has a growing global customer base. To learn how she balances it all, InRegister sat down with Ramsey to learn more about the store, its mission and her secret to getting everything done.

Read the full Q&A with Sims. Here’s a sample of what you’ll find:



What goes on behind the scenes of an online store? Is a brick-and-mortar in your future?



“Behind the scenes, there are tons of emails and even more questions. One of the main things for us has been creating strong relationships with our vendors and spending plenty of time researching to figure out what the best products are for our customers. After we put our kids to bed, we get working on all of this, as well as orders and our overflowing inbox. Since we reserve our nights for working on Mini Sands, we won’t be moving toward a physical location. We love that we get to do this in our spare time, and it still allows us to spend as much time as possible with our ‘minis.’”