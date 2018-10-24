Proposed Rouzan library would pay $20K in annual association dues

The proposed Rouzan library, if approved, would be required to pay $20,000 in annual association dues as part of the purchase agreement with developers of the traditional neighborhood development where the new branch is to be built.

Like any property owner in a TND, the library—expected to be about 17,000 square feet—will pay an annual fee to fund shared costs of the neighborhood, such as lighting and maintenance expenses, according to library officials and Rouzan developers.

The $20,000 will be included in the annual operating costs, funded through the library system’s budget, says Library Director Spencer Watts.

“The library is part of the TND,” says Rouzan developer Charles Landry. “There’s a property owners association, which the library will be part of and will pay a share to maintain common areas, gardens, landscaping and amenities that make it attractive to be in a TND.”

Association dues were always part of the Rouzan-library deal, which came together in 2010 under then-Rouzan developer Tommy Spinosa, but fell through in 2013. In fact, the association dues set in 2010 were higher than they are now, says Landry and Watts.

The new developers decided to reduce the price because the library is a public resource.

The library association dues were determined by square footage, Landry says, adding that dues for commercial developments can range from $1.50 per square foot to the high end of $2.50 per square foot, meaning $20,000 for a 17,000-square-foot library is on the low end.

Single-family homes in Rouzan pay $945 per year in HOA dues.

The library—like other commercial and residential Rouzan property owners—will benefit from the shared access to common areas and amenities, Charles says. For example, the entire frontage of the library will include a 40-foot green area with a six-foot sidewalk, which the Rouzan association will maintain.

Landry also notes the developers are selling the two-acre tract to the library for a discounted price: $1.7 million, or $20 a square foot. The sales price was reduced from the owners’ preferred price and is less than the appraised value by a firm contracted by the city-parish.

Although there are no other libraries located within TNDs in East Baton Rouge to compare, Watts says libraries in other areas typically do pay association dues if they are located in neighborhood developments.

“It’s not unusual,” says Watts.

A measure to authorize Mayor Sharon Weston Broome to acquire the two-acre tract in Rouzan for the library will be introduced at this evening’s Metro Council meeting. A public hearing for the purchase will be held Nov. 14.