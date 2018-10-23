Oil prices could rise to $95 per barrel by mid-2019

Morgan Stanley predicts oil prices will push toward $95 in mid-2019, The West Australian reports, an estimation economist Loren Scott attributes largely to an International Monetary Organization regulation set to take effect in 2020.

Starting on Jan. 1, 2020, the new regulation will limit the sulfur content of all 60,000 ocean-going ships to a maximum of 0.5%, a steep reduction from years past.

Refiners are expected to make changes to refinery configuration and production in response to market demand, Scott says, which leaves them with limited options. They could install scrubbers, which he says are not feasible for 60,000 ships, or they could switch to LNG or methanol, which Scott says the world doesn’t have enough support for yet.

“You’re not only going to see a spike in low-sulfur diesel,” he says. “The cheapest way to make low-sulfur diesel is to make it like crude oil, which means you’re also going to see a spike in crude oil prices.”

This, coupled with problems on the supply side—including civil unrest in Libya and Venezuela as well as tensions among the U.S., Saudi Arabia and Russia—all contribute the projected price spike.