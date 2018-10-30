Ochsner teams with Walmart to launch new health insurance plan

Walmart is partnering with Ochsner Health Network to roll out a new type of health insurance plan for roughly 6,600 Walmart and Sam’s Club employees in Baton Rouge and the greater New Orleans area, NOLA.com reports. The plan will be available starting Jan. 1, 2019.

The idea behind the collaboration, called the Ochsner Accountable Care Plan, is to improve the quality of care for employees who choose to opt in, while lowering overall health costs, according to Dr. David Carmouche, the president of the Ochsner Health Network. This is the first time Ochsner has partnered in this capacity with a large national employer, he said.

Walmart has partnered with 10 other health systems in other states offering similar accountable care plans, according to Kory Lundberg, Walmart’s senior director of global communications.

Lundberg explained the goal of the accountable care plan is to reduce emergency room usage, increase primary care physician visits and lower the overall cost per member per month from individuals using the plan.

