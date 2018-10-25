North Baton Rouge truck stop property sells for $1.5M

A roughly two-acre property off Scenic Highway in north Baton Rouge was bought by Craig and Casey Graham, of St. Francisville, though Barrow Creek Enterprise LLC for $1.5 million, according to sales documents.

Made to Go, a gas station and truck stop, sits on the property at the corner of Thomas Road and Scenic Highway.

The property was sold by 61 Scenic Highway LLC, whose registered officers are Edward Amar Jr. and Darrell Amar Sr. of the Hammond-based Amar Oil Company.

Neither Craig and Casey Graham nor Edward and Darrell Amar could be reached before the afternoon’s deadline.