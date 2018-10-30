North Baton Rouge economic development agency close to hiring new director

The Baton Rouge North Economic Development District moved one step closer Monday night to hiring a permanent executive director to head the nearly two-year-old agency.

As expected, the district’s board unanimously accepted the recommendation of its personnel committee to offer the position to Jerry W. Jones Jr., 35, who has headed economic development in St. John the Baptist Parish since 2016.

The two sides entered into contract negotiations immediately, with the goal of announcing at Thursday night’s regularly scheduled board meeting they have reached an agreement, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Compensation negotiations shouldn’t take more than a few days, largely because the upstart BRNEDD doesn’t have much money to offer Jones. The agency is funded by a 2% occupancy tax assessed on north Baton Rouge hotels and has a limited budget for what will be its only full-time employee. Earlier this fall, the board voted to increase the director’s base salary from $50,000 to between $60,000 and $65,000.

Jones is a graduate of Southern University and has received post-graduate economic development certifications from several universities. He previously worked in planning in Calcasieu Parish, and as CEO of the Lake Charles North Redevelopment Authority. He also served as a city council member in Alexandria for one year.

The BRNEDD executive director position has been unfilled since the agency was created in late 2016. Businessman Rinaldi Jacobs, who helped create the organization, served as its public face and on a contract basis as an administrator for much of 2017 and this year, but he resigned earlier this month for health reasons as the board moved forward with a national search that appeared not to include him.

Urban planner Woodrow Muhammad, who also has served as a contract administrator with the agency, recently left to accept a position with an engineering firm.