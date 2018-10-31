Nicholson Gateway retailers exempt from paying an estimated $200K in annual property taxes

East Baton Rouge Parish is missing out on what’s estimated to be a couple hundred thousand dollars’ worth of property tax revenue from the retailers who occupy LSU’s Nicholson Gateway development, who are exempt from paying property taxes.

Don’t blame LSU, blame the law. In total, 9,589 state-owned properties in Baton Rouge—including schools, hospitals and cemeteries—along with churches, don’t pay property taxes, according to the parish tax assessor’s office. But one untapped source of parish tax revenue comes from the retailers operating within already-exempt, state university-owned buildings.

Sources estimate the 38,000-square-foot retail component of the mixed-use development is worth $5 or $6 per square foot based on the caliber of the property and tier of tenants, which include Matherne’s Market, Starbucks and The Simple Greek restaurant, among others.

By those calculations, tenants would pay a property tax bill of somewhere between $190,000 and $228,000 a year, similar to the actual tax bill of the Acadian Village Shopping Center.

Nicholson Gateway is considered a part of LSU, university officials say, as are vendors at the Student Union and the Barnes & Noble on campus.

“The primary purpose of these businesses is to serve the needs of our student population,” says LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard. “While others from off campus are encouraged to shop and eat at these locations, the majority of the customers are expected to be from LSU students, faculty and staff.”

While not having to pay property taxes might seem like a plus, Mark Hebert, a commercial broker with Kurz & Hebert, says similar retail centers often charge higher rent rates to make up for expensive construction costs, though he doesn’t know what rent rates are for Nicholson Gateway in particular. Leasing agents could not be reached for more information prior to this afternoon’s deadline.

Still, Hebert says retailers benefit from the development’s close proximity to campus and location on the busy Nicholson Drive corridor.

“There’s certainly an advantage because of traffic,” Hebert says. “You have a captive audience at your doorstep.”