News roundup: Water Institute of the Gulf signs five-year memo with Zuckerberg Institute for Water Research … Amedisys reports Q3 income of $31.4M … BP swimming in cash as earnings soar on high oil prices

Water studies: At Ben-Gurion University in southern Israel yesterday, Water Institute of the Gulf CEO Justin Ehrenwerth and Zuckerberg Institute for Water Research Director Noam Weisbrod signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding. The memorandum, according to a release on the partnership, commits each institute to collaboration on groundwater research, applications to improve farming, better utilization of drinking water aquifers, surface water and stream research, and other fields that support and enhance human life.

Quarterly report: Amedisys Inc. reported yesterday third-quarter net income of $31.4 million. The Baton Rouge-based company said it had net income of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 95 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations of 77 cents per share. Amedisys earlier this month signed an agreement to acquire New Jersey-based Compassionate Care Hospice for $340 million, expanding its services across the country. Read the full story.

Booming: BP said this morning its profit more than doubled in the third quarter, as strong crude prices put big oil on track to deliver record levels of cash this year, The Wall Street Journal reports. London-based BP said its replacement cost profit—a number analogous to the net income that U.S. oil companies report—was $3.1 billion in the third quarter, compared with $1.4 billion in the same period a year earlier. Its underlying profits rose to $3.8 billion, a five-year high and roughly a third higher than analysts expected. Read the full story.