News roundup: Tickets on sale for Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week … How America has lost its entrepreneurial advantage … UL system to raise student fees

Box office open: Tickets are now available for the eighth annual Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week, which will be held Nov. 13-15. Tickets can be reserved by day, with Entrepreneur Day on November 14 carrying a $25 ticket price, and Opening Night on November 13 and Get Started Louisiana Pitch Night on November 15 free to attend. Ticketing information, along with detailed schedule information, location details, speaker lineup and more can be found on the BREW website. Now an official program of NexusLA, BREW is being reinvented to also include programming aimed specifically at aiding local entrepreneurs who already have traction in the marketplace and are now growing their businesses.

Tectonic shift: For decades, promoting startup firms through venture capital and other methods of business investment seemed a peculiarly American strength. It reinforced a sense of national exceptionalism because other countries couldn’t easily duplicate it, if at all. Not anymore, writes Washington Post economics writer Robert J. Samuelson in a recent column for Investor’s Business Daily. Samuelson says a new study shows that America’s capacity to foster high-tech firms is increasingly emulated abroad. The U.S. monopoly on entrepreneurship has been broken and almost certainly can’t be restored. Read the full column.

Sticker shock: After giving students a pass in the fall, Louisiana’s largest university system will boost student charges this spring, to raise at least $9 million across campuses. The University of Louisiana System’s governing board approved the fee hikes today, affecting students on eight of its nine campuses, though not every school will raise charges across the board. The money will pay for faculty pay raises, expanded student services, technology upgrades and increased course offerings, according to information provided to the board. Read the full story.