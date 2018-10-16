News roundup: Texas oil production to grow by 68,000 next month … Microsoft co-founder dies … US industrial output rises, but momentum slowing

Booming: Texas’ crude oil production is projected to grow next month by 68,000 barrels a day, led by the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Energy Department said Monday. The Houston Chronicle reports that Permian increased production faster than expected in October and is projected to grow by nearly 40,000 barrels more than previously estimated, the Energy Department said. By the end of the month, output from the prolific shale play is expected to be just shy of 3.5 million barrels a day. The Permian has faced pipeline constraints as production has outpaced pipeline capacity. Read the full story.

Lasting legacy: Paul Allen, who co-founded Microsoft Corp. with fellow billionaire Bill Gates and used the fortune he made from the iconic technology company to invest in professional sports teams, cable TV and real estate, has died, Bloomberg reports. He was 65. Allen died on Monday in Seattle from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, according to a statement from Vulcan Inc., his investment firm. Allen, along with Gates, helped create an entire industry selling software for a new breed of smaller, more affordable and widely accessible computers. Read the full story.

Slow down: U.S. industrial production increased for a fourth straight month in September, boosted by gains in manufacturing and mining output, but momentum slowed sharply in the third quarter, Reuters reports. The Federal Reserve said on Tuesday industrial production rose 0.3% last month after an unrevised 0.4% increase in August. Industrial output grew at a 3.3% annualized rate in the third quarter after accelerating at a 5.3% pace in the second quarter. Read the full story.