News roundup: Lt. Gov. Nungesser seeks support for seafood tariffs … Chick-fil-A makes history as first fast food chain to offer meal kits … Could a New England estuary offer insight into Louisiana marsh life?

The price of shrimp in China: Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Jefferson Parish Councilman Ricky Templet will introduce a resolution at the annual Jefferson Parish council meeting on Wednesday asking the Louisiana congressional delegation to introduce and support legislation imposing a 10-cent-per-pound inspection fee on all imported seafood entering the United States, according to an announcement from Nungesser’s office.

DIY: Chick-fil-A will become the first quick-service restaurant to offer full meal kits next month in a trial at its Atlanta outlets. It’s designed to help the chain decide whether to roll out the cook-at-home offering nationwide, USA Today reports. The meal kits will provide fresh, pre-measured ingredients customers can pick up at the drive-thru or front counter, or via the Chick-fil-A one app, the Atlanta company says. The trial will run from Aug. 27 to Nov. 17 at 150 restaurants in the Atlanta area. Read the full story.

Fishy trends: The fate of fish in a New England estuary could predict what’s ahead for Louisiana marsh life should the state activate a cornerstone of its coastal restoration plan, according to Dr. James Nelson, a University of Louisiana at Lafayette biologist. Nelson and other researchers introduced nutrient-enriched seawater into three watersheds in Plum Island Estuary, an area of tidal marshes, which mimicked the effect of river diversions on the coast and found that while the diversions benefited at first, the land over time was no better off. Read the full announcement.