News roundup: LSU professor with 31 patents named to the National Academy of Inventors … ExxonMobil plants get zero waste seal of approval … Hemp makes it into the farm bill

Patented proof: LSU Professor of Biological Sciences Roger Laine has been named a Fellow to the National Academy of Inventors, LSU announced today. With the 2018 class, Laine is one of 148 NAI Fellows selected this year and the fifth from LSU. Laine holds 31 U.S. patents and has founded many science-based companies, including Citrazone insect repellents and insecticides, and TumorEnd, which specializes in products to treat cancer patients. Read the full announcement.

Wasteless: ExxonMobil says its lubricants blending and packaging plants that manufacture all Mobil-branded products have received the Zero Waste to Landfill Silver validation from safety certification company UL. In an announcement today, Exxon says it’s the first petroleum products company to get the certification. More than 50,000 tons of waste produced per year are being recycled, and a large portion of it is processed in in Port Allen. Read the full announcement.

Hip hemp: Hemp supporters are cheering a final agreement on the federal farm bill that would legalize the crop that’s making a comeback in Kentucky. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced today that the crop is “ready to take off” and has the potential to become a significant cash crop. Growing hemp without a federal permit was banned decades ago because of its ties to marijuana. Hemp and marijuana are the same species, but hemp has a negligible amount of THC, the psychoactive compound that gives marijuana users a high. The 2014 farm bill allowed hemp to be grown on an experimental basis. Read the full story.