News roundup: LSU event will examine modern election trends … Gov. Edwards praises DOC in promotional video series … Amy Barham Westbrook named interim dean of LSU lab school

Polls prep: LSU is hosting a days long, campus-spanning event Oct. 29-30 called “Behind the Ballot: Examining the Influences and Trends Driving Modern Elections.” There will be bipartisan political panels and discussions ranging from the history of voting rights to how campaigns use persuasive elements and the effect of election forecasting on voter behaviors. Events will take place from 7:30 a.m to 10 p.m. on each day. Monday’s sessions will close with a Secretary of State candidate’s forum at 7 p.m. in the Holliday Forum of the Journalism Building, with overflow seating in the Lawton Room of Tiger Stadium. Read the full announcement.

Promotions: Before leaving for Israel today, Gov. John Bel Edwards made time to tout what he says are accomplishments within the Dept. of Corrections. In the latest installment of his “Louisiana: On the Right Track” video series, the DOC is praised for lowering the re-arrest rate to 19%, below the national average of 26%, for a 20% decrease in the number of people imprisoned for nonviolent offenses and for a 42% decrease in those sent to prison for drug possession.

U-High hello: Dr. Amy Barham Westbrook was named as interim superintendent of the University Laboratory School, according to an LSU announcement. Westbrook comes to the school after serving as superintendent of St. Helena Parish, executive director of the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary education and as an assistant professor at LSU. Outgoing Superintendent Wade Smith announced in August his retirement, beginning in January. Smith served for 15 years at U-High.