News roundup: Louisiana Housing Corporation announces $12.3M in housing tax credits … Big Buddy celebrates Day of the Mentor … Gov. Edwards leaves for Israel

Recovery efforts: Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Housing Corporation announced Thursday that $12.3 million in housing tax credits and other funds have been awarded for the construction and rehabilitation of 20 affordable housing developments across the state. Officials say the credits will be used to maximize the production and preservation of safe, affordable, energy efficient residential housing units in 13 parishes impacted by the historic floods of 2016. However, none of the developments receiving credits are located in East Baton Rouge, Livingston or Ascension parishes.

Day of the mentor: Big Buddy is hosting its 20th Annual Day of the Mentor today at Boudreaux’s from 8:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. At the event, sponsored by ExxonMobil, individuals from various businesses and industries become mentors for the day, spending one-on-one time with a child in the third through eighth grade. The mentors met their mentees at breakfast this morning and will take them to their workplace for a workplace tour, to meet some of the office staff and share in some of the day-to-day activities of the business. Read the full announcement from Big Buddy.

Across an ocean: Gov. John Bel Edwards is headed to Israel today for a weeklong trip focused on possible trade prospects, energy issues and the cybersecurity industry. The group of 24 he is with will return on Friday, Nov. 2, after spending time in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. The governor will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday. Edwards says the trip stems from his position as co-chairman of the National Governors Association’s Resource Center for State Cybersecurity. The NGA’s cybersecurity conference will be held in the Shreveport area in May 2019. Read the full story.

