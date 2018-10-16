News roundup: Louisiana company recalls over 30K pounds of meat and poultry … Cathy’s Southern Fried Chicken opens on Florida … Friday is the deadline for homeowners to seek flood aid

Total recall: A La Carte Foods Properties of Belle Rose recalled over 30,000 pounds of frozen meat and poultry produced without federal inspection, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. NOLA.com reports the problem was discovered when an A La Carte Foods Properties employee notified USDA last Thursday that they used meat products from a source that was not federally-inspected. Read the full story.

Wings and things: Cathy’s Southern Fried Chicken opened its doors on Saturday at the intersection of Florida and Wooddale boulevards, WAFB-TV reports. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the casual eatery serves a variety of southern comforts, including fried chicken, chicken tenders and catfish strips and jalapeno peppers.

Last call: Louisiana homeowners with damage from the 2016 floods have a few days left to seek aid through a federally-financed grant program.

The deadline to complete a survey for homeowner aid through the Restore Louisiana program is Friday. Gov. John Bel Edwards extended the survey period after Congress changed federal disaster rules, widening which flood victims are eligible for aid. Homeowners may complete the survey online at restore.la.gov or by calling 1-866-735-2001 between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Read the full announcement.