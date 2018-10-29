News roundup: Jewish community of Baton Rouge hosting a memorial service in honor of Pittsburgh victims … IBM acquires Red Hat open-source software provider for $33B … US firms in China considering relocation

Rest in peace: The Jewish Community of Baton Rouge is planning a memorial service in honor of the victims of Saturday’s attack in Pittsburgh. The service is this evening at 6 p.m. at Beth Shalom, located at 9111 Jefferson Highway. Rabbi Natan Trief of Beth Shalom said in an announcement he would love the service to be a broad show of support from Baton Rouge’s Jewish and interfaith community members. Those wishing to make a donation to honor the victims of the attack may do so here. All funds raised will go to Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. Attendees can RSVP online.



Big buys: Tech giant IBM is deepening its expertise in cloud computing with a deal to acquire software firm Red Hat, USA Today reports. IBM announced Sunday that it would pay about $33.4 billion to acquire the maker of open-source cloud software. IBM CEO Ginni Rometty said the deal would allow IBM to enable more and faster apps and software for consumers and companies. She estimated that the market for cloud computing is worth $1 trillion. Read the full story.

Moving trucks: Reuters reports that more than 70% of U.S. firms operating in southern China are considering delaying further investment there and moving some or all of their manufacturing to other countries as the trade war bites into profits, according to a business survey published this morning. U.S. companies operating in China believe they are suffering more from the trade dispute than firms from other countries, according to the poll by the American Chamber of Commerce in South China, which surveyed 219 companies, one-third from the manufacturing sector. Read the full story.