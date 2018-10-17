News roundup: Baton Rouge food insecurity project to be unveiled … BBB announces Torch Award for Ethics in Business winners … Schedler doesn’t admit guilt in harassment settlement.

Helping hands: Officials with Healthy BR, the Humana Foundation and the Blue Cross Foundation will unveil a community-based project to address food insecurity and social isolation, along with other social determinants of health, at an event being held at Hope Ministries on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. An official with Humana confirms the announcement will include a grant award exceeding $1 million.

Burning bright: The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana has announced the 2018 winners of the Douglas Manship Sr. Torch Award for Ethics in Business. In the four categories based on size of business, the winners are: Dale Buys Houses Now; AccuTemp Services LLC; Taylor, Porter, Brooks & Phillips LLP; and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana. The 2018 recipients will be recognized at the BBB’s 18th Annual Torch Awards Banquet on Tuesday.

Tongue tied: The legal settlement that ended a sexual harassment lawsuit against former Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler includes no admission of guilt and a gag clause to keep those involved from talking about it, according to documents released today. Schedler, who resigned in May, and a female former employee who accused Schedler of harassment agreed to the settlement terms at the end of August. The agreement involved a $167,500 payment to the woman and no acknowledgment of liability from Schedler. All participants in the negotiations are barred from talking to the media about the settlement and its provisions. Read the full story.