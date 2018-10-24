News roundup: Healthy BR initiative gets $2M donation for Geaux Get Healthy program … New York sues Exxon over climate change regulations … US approves first new type of flu drug in two decades

Fresh produce: The Humana Foundation and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation last week donated nearly $2 million to Healthy BR for the new Geaux Get Healthy program created by the office of Mayor Sharon Weston Broome. Geaux Get Healthy will work in three Baton Rouge-area zip codes with the highest rates of food insecurity and health disparities. With a coalition of local partners, the program aims to make fresh food available and affordable as well as provide educational programs to increase the consumption of nutritious foods. Read the full announcement.

Climate charges: The state of New York is suing ExxonMobil, alleging the company misled shareholders by playing down the possible risks of climate change to its business, The Wall Street Journal reports. New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood says in the lawsuit that the company assured investors that it had been accounting for the risks of the governmental regulation of climate change. But the complaint says the company didn’t properly assign those costs in its business activities. An ExxonMobil representative couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. Read the full story.

Fighting the flu: U.S. health regulators have approved the first new type of flu drug in two decades. Today’s approval of Xofluza for people age 12 and older comes ahead of the brunt of this winter’s flu season. Xofluza is a pill that can reduce the severity and shorten the duration of flu symptoms after one just dose. It was developed by the Roche Group and Shionogi & Co. It works about as well as Tamiflu, Roche’s older flu treatment, which is also available in cheaper generic versions. Tamiflu is taken twice daily for five days. Read the full story.