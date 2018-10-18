News roundup: Former Microsoft director indicted on embezzlement charges … How Netflix climbed to the top … 5G has arrived, boosting telecom-equipment maker profits

Fall from grace: Federal prosecutors have charged former Microsoft sports marketing director Jeff Tran with five counts of wire fraud, accusing him of attempting to embezzle $1.5 million from the company and using his NFL connections to sell Super Bowl tickets for his own gain. A Microsoft spokesperson says the company had investigated Tran, fired him and then contacted law enforcement. It was not immediately known if Tran has a lawyer. Read the full story.

Netflix and chill: In an in-depth feature on Netflix’s rise to prominence in everyone’s living room, The New York Times writes about how the company’s spend now, reap later business plan has propelled it forward—and driven other firms like Disney and AT&T to push to keep up. Netflix had $14.9 billion in revenue and $1.3 billion in profit for the last 12 months. Disney generated $58 billion in revenue and $10.1 billion in profit for the 12 months that ended June 30. Netflix investors are paying about $120 for every $1 of profit it generates. For Disney, investors are paying about $17. Read the full feature.

5G, finally: Ericsson AB, the Swedish industry giant, reported its first profit in nine quarters today, citing demand from North American carriers for cellular-tower electronics and related equipment needed to roll out the new 5G version of mobile-network technology that promises superfast connections, The Wall Street Journal reports. Nokia Corp., which reports its third-quarter results next week, has also said that it expects 5G rollouts to help boost the telecom-equipment market in the second half of 2018. The payoff comes after more than two years of stagnant sales, profit warnings, layoffs and management change at the world’s two big Western telecom-equipment makers. Read the full story.