News roundup: H&E Equipment posts third-quarter earnings of $21.3 million … Chevron agrees to $160M upgrade, fines to end probe … US durable goods orders edged up a modest 0.8% in September

Earnings call: H&E Equipment Services Inc. on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $21.3 million, with the Baton Rouge-based company saying it had a 59 cent per-share profit. The construction and industrial equipment service provider posted revenue of $322.1 million in the period. H&E Equipment shares have decreased by 40% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 15% in the past 12 months.

With Techron: Federal officials said Wednesday that Chevron Corp. has agreed to pay a nearly $3 million fine and spend $160 million on environmental improvements and to upgrade oil refineries to resolve allegations the company violated pollution laws. The U.S. Department of Justice said the agreement ends investigations in four states where Chevron's refineries caught fire or released harmful chemicals. The settlement calls for it to spend $10 million on environmental projects in those four states: California, Mississippi, Utah and Hawaii.

Business climate: Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods slowed significantly in September, while a key category that tracks business investment fell for a second straight month. Demand for durable goods edged up a slight 0.8% in September, a sharp slowdown from a 4.6% jump in August, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. The swing was heavily influenced by the volatile aircraft category, which fell 17.5% in September after having surged 63.7% August. The category that serves as a proxy for business investment dipped 0.1% in September following a 0.2% fall in August.