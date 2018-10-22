News roundup: Early voting opens Tuesday in Louisiana … Trader Joe’s food items recalled after salmonella outbreak … Lenders share their underwriting secrets

Geaux vote: Early voting for the Nov. 6 election starts Tuesday across Louisiana, with voters choosing among contenders for six U.S. House seats and determining who will fill a secretary of state’s seat. Six constitutional amendments are up for consideration as well as whether sports enthusiasts in a parish can participate in online fantasy sports contests for cash prizes. The weeklong early voting period runs through Tuesday, Oct. 30, except Sunday. If no candidate gets more than 50% support in a race, runoffs are scheduled Dec 8. Read the full story.

Sickening: A Trader Joe’s burrito and several items from the Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Deli-Bakery brand, all made by Bakkavor Foods USA Inc., are being recalled because of an onion ingredient that might be contaminated with salmonella and listeria, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced. As NOLA.com reports, the USDA said the products were distributed nationwide and were produced from Sept. 27, 2017, through Oct. 15. Read the full story.

Good karma: Some of the biggest U.S. lenders, eager to bring in more borrowers and extend a yearslong expansion in consumer credit, are handing over the keys to their loan-approval process to personal-finance portal Credit Karma Inc., The Wall Street Journal reports. Credit-card companies and providers of unsecured consumer loans, known as personal loans, have started to share their closely guarded underwriting models with Credit Karma as part of a new service that is set to be announced as early as this afternoon. Read the full story.