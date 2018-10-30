News roundup: Chesapeake Energy to buy WildHorse Research for nearly $4B … GE takes $22B charge in Q3 … Apple releases new iPads, Macs

Major merger: Oil and natural gas giant Chesapeake Energy Corp. plans to acquire Houston-based WildHorse Research Development Corp. in a nearly $4 billion deal, the companies announced today. The boards of both companies have approved the sale. WildHorse is an oil and gas company operating in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in Texas. Doug Lawler, the president and CEO of Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake, says the addition of WildHorse plus Chesapeake’s substantial growth profile in the Powder River Basin should help the company’s expansion in the oil sector. Read the full story.

Slashing: General Electric slashed its quarterly dividend and announced it will restructure its power business, as the industrial conglomerate struggles with sagging profits and a spate of bad news. The company announced a $22 billion charge in its power division and swung to a third quarter loss that was bigger than most industry analysts expected. The company cut its dividend to a penny, from 12 cents per share, in a move that could hurt individual investors who rely on income from dividends. But cutting the dividend will allow the company to keep about $3.9 billion in cash each year, the company says. Read the full story.



Fresh fruit: Apple’s new iPads will more closely resemble its latest iPhones as they ditch a home button and fingerprint sensor to make more room for the screen. As with the latest iPhone models—the XR and XS—the new iPad Pro will use facial-recognition technology to unlock the device and to authorize app and Apple Pay purchases. Apple also unveiled new Mac computers, including a MacBook Air laptop with a high-resolution screen, though neither the Mac nor the iPad generates as much revenue for Apple as iPhones. Read the full story.