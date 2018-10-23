News roundup: Business First Bancshares reports $3.9 million income for Q3 … A huge shipment of crustaceans is heading from Acadiana to Washington DC … Americans without a bank account hits lowest level ever

Up and up: Baton Rouge-based Business First Bancshares Inc. posted record income of $3.9 million, or 33 cents per share, in the third quarter, up from $1.7 million, or 23 cents per share, during the same period last year, the company announced. The firm is the parent company Business First Bank. As of Sept. 30, the bank had total assets of $1.7 billion, up from $1.6 billion last year. Read the full announcement.

How many?: Retired UL professor Darryl Felder spent nearly 40 years collecting and preserving 100,000 crustaceans specimens at his research lab, making UL’s collection of the aquatic critters one of the largest known archives of marine crustaceans. Now four years after his retirement, 18,000 containers of the animals are being shipped from Louisiana to the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, the museum announced. The UL Lafayette specimens were used to determine the effects of the 2010 BP oil spill on Gulf crab and shrimp. Read the full story.

Banking boost: The number of Americans who do not have a bank account fell to a record low last year, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has announced. It’s a sign that the economic fortunes of the country’s most vulnerable people continue to improve. In 2017 approximately 6.5% of U.S. households were unbanked, defined as not having a primary bank account. That is down from 7% in 2015 and from a high of 8.2% in 2011. That translates into roughly 14.1 million adults who do not have a bank account. Read the full story.