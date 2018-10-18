News roundup: BRAC, World Trade Center of New Orleans to host International Trade Week in Baton Rouge … Study finds Baton Rouge roads among nation’s worst … Waitr app owner looking to merge Golden Nugget with Caesars Palace

Jubilee: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber and the World Trade Center of New Orleans are partnering to host a series of events at the Louisiana State Welcome Center in Baton Rouge on Nov. 8 as part of Louisiana Trade Week, which runs Nov. 5-9. Louisiana Trade week aims to highlight the trade community by amplifying the voices of the state’s industrial workers and promote international trade and economic development. On Nov. 8, BRAC will host panel discussions, keynote speakers, tours and a fundraising event. There will also be a roundtable dialogue with the U.S. Economic Development Administration.



Tell us something we don’t know: A recent study shows the capital city’s roadways have some of the roughest conditions in the country. The report from Urban Roads lists Baton Rouge among the top 20 cities with major roads in poor, deteriorating condition. The capital region was voted as No. 18 when it comes to pavement failure and rough driving. Data for the study came from the Federal Highway Administration’s survey of locally maintained roads and highways, which is based on a uniform pavement rating index. Read the full report.

Merger: Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta—owner of a restaurant and hospitality empire, the Houston Rockets and Waitr app—has approached Las Vegas-based Caesars Entertainment Corp. about a possible merger with his Golden Nugget casino chain and restaurant group, The Houston Chronicle reports. In what is referred to as a reverse merger, Caesars would buy the Golden Nugget and Caesars shareholders, including Apollo Global Management and TPG Global, would continue to be shareholders in the combined company. Read the full story.