News roundup: Bernhard’s LUS proposal raises questions for Lafayette council … LSU gets nearly $1.4M from ExxonMobil and its employees … Louisiana’s Avery Island listed on historic place register

Question marks: A presentation made earlier this week by Baton Rouge businessman Jim Bernhard and NextGen representatives to the Lafayette Council on their proposal to operate and manage Lafayette Utilities System raised more questions than answers, The Daily Advertiser reports. The company presented city officials with a 40-year proposal to manage and operate LUS. Read the full story.

Funding the future: ExxonMobil employees, retirees and surviving spouses contributed $351,892 to the LSU Foundation, which has been matched by ExxonMobil Foundation’s three-to-one matching program, for a total donation of $1,397,890. Exxon, in a release, says LSU has received more than $5 million in donations through ExxonMobil Foundation’s Educational Matching Gift Program since 2014.

On an island: Louisiana’s Avery Island, a salt dome and the birthplace of Tabasco pepper sauce, is newly listed on the National Register of Historic Places. U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy announced today that the U.S. Department of the Interior has given the historic designation to the island, located in Iberia Parish. The island houses more than 100,000 birds and other species such as egrets, otters and muskrats, along with exotic plants and prehistoric archaeological sites.