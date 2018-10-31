News roundup: Remson | Haley | Herpin Architects awarded national recognition for Knock Knock Children’s Museum … Baton Rouge receives money for gun intelligence center … Support grows for unanimous verdict amendment

Five-star: Baton Rouge-based architectural firm Remson | Haley | Herpin Architects has received the Society of American Registered Architects 2018 Award of Honor for the design of the Knock Knock Children’s Museum, the company announced today. This is the highest level of award given by the organization and is based on clarity of concept and strength of solution; appropriateness, applicability and function; overall design aesthetics; creativity, innovation and ingenuity; and social and community relevance. Sam Herpin, a principal in the firm, accepted the award during the SARA National Design Awards ceremony held in Miami on Oct. 10.



Ballistic: The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms has awarded approximately $635,000 to Baton Rouge for a crime gun intelligence center. The center will use the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network to process ballistic evidence, to help lead to the prosecution of those who commit crimes. “Whatever shots are fired, if it’s a semiautomatic weapon, a shell casing ejects out of the side,” District Attorney Hillar Moore tells WBRZ-TV. “They leave unique marks like a fingerprint. This NIBIN machine will tell us that the shell casing was shot from this type of weapon.” The hope is that the award will lead to higher clearance rates, an increase in gun identification and reduce violent crimes. Read the full story.

Jury duty: The groups backing a constitutional amendment requiring unanimous jury verdicts in Louisiana felony trials are so politically diverse that casual observers might think support for the proposal is, well, unanimous. However, the Louisiana District Attorneys Association is officially neutral and a few district attorneys have spoken out strongly against the measure. However, several prominent district attorneys back the change and other proponents include organizations not often on the same political page. Read the full story.