News roundup: Ardoin releases first TV ad in Louisiana secretary of state race … SEC fines LSU $100K for fans on field after Georgia win … Business sales have healthy gain, prices up over 11%

Off to the races: With only three weeks remaining before the election, the first television ad is on the air in Louisiana’s secretary of state race. Interim Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, a Baton Rouge Republican, launched his opening 30-second spot today, an ad his campaign said is running statewide ahead of the Nov. 6 special election. Ardoin is one of nine contenders in the race to fill the remaining year of Schedler’s term, but only a few will have enough money to purchase TV time to rally support from voters. Ardoin is positioning himself as the incumbent in the race, even though he’s only been in the job since May, when Republican Tom Schedler resigned amid sexual harassment allegations. Read the full story.

On field infraction: The Southeastern Conference has fined LSU $100,000 for fans rushing the field after the Tigers beat then-No. 2 Georgia 36-16 on Saturday. The league announced the fine today, citing the incident as a second violation of the SEC’s policy against fans on the field. The same thing occurred against Mississippi in 2014. The SEC said fines collected against a school for violating the competition-area policy are deposited in the league’s post-graduate scholarship fund. The league said a third violation could lead to a fine of up to $250,000. Read the full story.

Aftermarket: As demand for small businesses increases, so do their selling prices, a sign that owners are reaping the rewards of keeping companies lean and healthy since the recession. BizBuySell.com, an online marketplace for small businesses, counted 2,685 closed sales of companies during the third quarter, up nearly 4% from 2,589 a year earlier. The companies sold had a median sales price of $249,000, up nearly 11% from a year earlier and the highest since BizBuySell began keeping records in 2007. The company gets its data from a survey of business brokers. Read the full story.

