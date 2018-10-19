News alert: Power knocked out throughout much of Baton Rouge CBD, could take hours to restore

UPDATE: Mayor Sharon Weston Broome at 1:40 p.m. announced the closing of city-parish offices and city court. Daily Report PM will have updates on the status of Live After Five and Hollydays.

Much of downtown Baton Rouge lost power during the lunch hour and Entergy officials say the outage could last hours.

The heart of the Central Business District lost power around 12:40 p.m., says Entergy spokesman David Freese, after a “non-Entergy contractor” damaged an underground cable.

Entergy is currently assessing the damage, which will take hours to repair, says Freese, cautioning it’s impossible to provide an accurate restoration time until the assessment is complete.

Though City Hall is impacted, Chief Administrative Officer Darryl Gissel says the city-parish government building is operating on backup generators and will remain open.

City-parish officials urge caution traveling in the area as all traffic signals are down.