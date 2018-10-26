New townhouse development planned for Jefferson Highway

Baton Rouge developer and homebuilder Brooks Hearn is planning a 42-townhome development on Jefferson Highway near the Hoo Shoo Too Road intersection.

The development will primarily include two-bedroom houses, with some three-bedroom homes, priced around $225,000, says Hearn. Some homes will also be available for rent.

Hearn says he wanted to develop in south Baton Rouge because of the demographics in the area.

“The need for affordable housing is strong,” Hearn says. “Townhouses are very popular right now.”

Hearn expects to buy a roughly 4.5-acre parcel for the development in March and begin construction on streets and infrastructure shortly thereafter. Home construction is expected to begin in next summer, with completion next fall, Hearn says.