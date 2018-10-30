New salon suites opening in Highland Park Marketplace to help boost beauty entrepreneurs

Similar to a business incubator, a new salon concept offering suites to rent for beauty industry entrepreneurs is opening in Highland Park Marketplace next month.

Blair Clouatre, who’s opening Mera Salon Suites with her husband, Dustin, says she visited a few similar salon suites last April while on a family vacation to Austin, and wanted to bring the concept “with a little more luxury” to Baton Rouge.

Suites range from 120 square feet to 240 square feet, and rent rates start at $330 per week. Ten leases have been inked so far, says Clouatre, who expects the suites to be 60% leased when they open on Nov. 15.

Each suite includes a styling chair, mirror, washing bowl and retail space. Clouatre is also working to provide the businesses with marketing and advertising services to help renters promote themselves. There are several designs for the small business owners to choose from, and renters only have to pay printing costs, says Clouatre.

“Marketing and advertising is huge,” Clouatre says. “I wanted to help the girls as much as I can to help them succeed with their businesses.”

So far she’s lined up hair stylists and makeup and lash artists to lease spaces, but Clouatre says the spaces would also be suitable for massage therapists, nail technicians and microbladers.

The 4,200-square-foot business features a concierge service, chandeliers and granite counters. Location of the shopping center was key, says Clouatre, who was attracted to the center’s proximity to Country Club of Louisiana and the Santa Maria neighborhood.

This is the couple’s first business endeavor in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to Clouatre, who says they’ve owned several rental properties in Ascension Parish in the past.