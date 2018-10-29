New Izzo’s, Lit Pizza set to open next month on Bluebonnet

The founders of Izzo’s Illegal Burrito and Lit Pizza are prepping to open the doors of their newest restaurants next month in the City Square Shopping Center, at the intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Highland Road.

The two restaurants will be separate entities, but will share a patio with one another, a feature founder and CEO Ozzie Fernandez says will appeal to families.

Each restaurant will be around 3,200 square feet and be staffed by 25 to 30 employees, says Fernandez. Signage for the two establishments is expected to be installed this week and hiring and training of staff has already started. Crews are currently finishing interior improvements to the businesses and Fernandez says they’re also working on getting required permits to open.

Fernandez plans to open the Lit Pizza first, followed by Izzo’s.

A request to have the spaces rezoned from light commercial to commercial alcoholic beverage is scheduled to be considered by the Planning Commission at the Nov. 13 meeting.

Fernandez and his partner, Gary Kovacs, are planning several other locations for their restaurants.

Another Izzo’s Illegal Burrito and Lit Pizza combo is planned for Gonzales, near Cabela’s, and a Lit Pizza is planned for Central’s Settlement at Shoe Creek development.

Fernandez says they were interested in placing the two restaurants at the Bluebonnet-Highland intersection because Bluebonnet has become a major thoroughfare for the city and the amount of traffic in the area. He says the company’s immediate expansion plan is to fill in various suburbs in Baton Rouge and Livingston Parish.

“There’s plenty of opportunity for growth in the hour surrounding Baton Rouge,” says Fernandez.