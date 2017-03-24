LSU Food Incubator to expand with new bottling facility

The LSU AgCenter Food Incubator is planning to expand this summer with the addition of a full-scale bottling facility.

Food Incubator Director Gaye Sandoz says LSU plans to repurpose an old warehouse on the southeast side of campus, near the AgCenter complex, and transform it into the bottling facility. It will be located at the intersection of Nicholson Drive Extension and Highland Road.

“We’ve found entrepreneurs are successful in our food incubator but don’t have anywhere to grow beyond that,” Sandoz says.

Several of the tenants have had trouble finding co-packers—third party companies that will package the products—and LSU’s incubator is running out of space to handle bottling, Sandoz says.

The bottling facility will allow tenants to package products such as gelato, salsa, oils, dressings and hummus, among other foods and drinks. Tenants and students will also be able to learn how to operate a full-scale bottling line, Sandoz says.

Daily Report has the full story.