LSU-Cook Report survey: Democrats have upper hand in key House battleground districts

Democrats appear to hold a lead over House Republicans in key midterm battleground districts, according to a recent survey developed by LSU’s Public Policy Research Lab in collaboration with the Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan newsletter that analyzes national elections.

Though the survey makes no direct predictions, the results indicate strong odds that Democrats will capture the House—if likely Democratic voters show up on Election Day—while Republicans will hold control of the Senate.

The survey, conducted Oct. 10-19, measured the responses of a probability sample of 1,486 adult U.S. residents, including an oversample of 742 residents from congressional districts The Cook Political Report classifies as “tossup” (215), “lean Republican” or “lean Democrat” (278) and “likely Republican” or “likely Democrat” (249), yielding responses from 69 of the 72 classified key districts. This overrepresentation goes beyond tracking the lead in the vote for Congress, pollsters say, to offer insights into the mindset of the electorate.

Interestingly, poll results from the 2018 election season are similar to those from 2010, but in reverse. Today, 49% of Americans (who are mostly Democrats) report feeling frustrated with Trump’s presidency—the same percentage that said they felt frustrated with Barack Obama’s presidency during the first round of midterm elections eight years ago (who were mostly Republicans).

“These results indicate that the mood in the country…tilt to the favor of Democrats, particularly in the districts that make up the battleground for control of the U.S. House,” says Michael Henderson, director of the Manship School’s Public Policy Research Lab and lead researcher on the poll. “The remaining question is whether this mood will translate into a pattern of turnout that shapes the outcome in individual contests.”

Key findings include:

Trump is weighing down Republican prospects for House seats. Nearly two-thirds of voters say Trump will be a factor in how they vote in midterm elections; in competitive districts, however, far more of these voters say they’re casting ballots to show opposition to the President (42%) than to show support for him (23%).

Americans are confident in the integrity of elections overall (77%), though Democrats are more likely to say foreign interference poses a greater threat to the integrity of our elections (64%) than voter fraud (38%) while Republicans say voter fraud poses a bigger threat (52%) than foreign interference (24%).

People who prefer reading their news from a print newspaper are generally more confident their votes will be counted accurately (54%) than those who get their news from websites and apps (34%) or social media (29%).

About 62% of Americans say they think Trump deserves to be voted out of office in 2020, while 35% say he deserves to be reelected—responses that closely mirror the President’s current approval ratings.

See the full survey results here.