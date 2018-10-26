Low Louisiana property tax no longer economic development panacea

Though Louisiana’s relatively low property tax rates have long been heralded as a good selling point to businesses considering relocating to the state or expanding operations here, a new analysis by the Tax Foundation shows the state’s property tax structure has become less competitive over the past four years.

As part of its 2019 State Business Tax Climate Index—in which Louisiana’s ranking fell two spots to No. 44—the Tax Foundation released a detailed look at how property taxes figure into the overall ranking. The property taxes component evaluates state and local taxes on real and personal property, net worth and asset transfers, and it accounts for 15.4% of a state’s overall index score.

Louisiana’s ranking in the property tax component this year fell to No. 32, down from No. 30 in the previous two annual reports, and down from 28th three years ago.

“States put themselves in a better position to attract business investment when they maintain competitive real property tax rates and avoid harmful taxes on intangible property, wealth, and asset transfers,” reads the report, which you can access in its entirety online.

When it comes to property taxes, the top five ranked states are New Mexico, Indiana, Utah, Idaho and Arizona. On the other end of the spectrum, Connecticut, Vermont, New Jersey, New York and the District of Columbia are the lowest ranked.

In other component rankings that make up the overall index score, Louisiana is 36th for corporate taxes, 32nd for individual taxes and 4th for unemployment insurance taxes—the only category in which the state did not see its category ranking fall from last year.