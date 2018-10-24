Louisiana households pay some of the highest tort lawsuit costs in the US, report says

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute for Legal Reform today released a study revealing the total cost of the U.S. tort litigation was $429 billion in 2016.



Closer to home, the cost of lawsuits in Louisiana are among the highest of any state, the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry reports. Families and businesses in Louisiana were forced to pay nearly $7 billion in expenses related to tort litigation in 2016, equivalent to more than $4,000 for every Louisiana household.

The impact on the Louisiana economy ranks among the top five states in the nation, as litigation costs equate to almost three percent of the state’s GDP.



The largest share of Louisiana’s tort costs are a result of automobile accident cases, costing almost $3.4 billion in 2016, according to the ILR report.



LABI president and CEO Stephen Waguespack joined ILR in Washington, D.C., today for the launch of the report, speaking on a morning panel at the 2018 Legal Reform Summit, according to a LABI announcement.



“On the heels of yet another negative report, we are staying focused on solutions,” stated LABI president and CEO Stephen Waguespack. “The costs of lawsuits profoundly impacts the ability of Louisiana employers to create jobs and for workers to keep more of their own hard-earned money. Reform to Louisiana’s legal system is a top priority going into next year’s important state election cycle.”



Earlier this year, the ILR ranked Louisiana 51st in the country behind the District of Columbia for the worst legal climate in the nation. The new ILR report focuses specifically on the cost of torts paid in the U.S. tort system, using data on liability insurance premiums and estimates of the liability exposure of businesses and individuals that are uninsured or self-insured.

