Local VFX studio gets Emmy nod for work on HBO series

Two top staff members at Pixel Magic, a visual effects company with a studio in Baton Rouge’s Celtic Media Centre, have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for their work on the HBO series “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.”

Victor DiMichina and Raymond McIntyre Jr. served as visual effects producer and visual effects supervisor, respectively, on the show’s second season. Earlier this week, the sixth episode of the second season, titled “Beat L.A.,” was nominated for a primetime Emmy for Outstanding Visual Effects in a Single Episode.

Patrick Mulhearn, a local film industry consultant who served as executive director of Celtic Studios from 2009 to 2017, was pleased to see the nod. Pixel Magic is one of his clients.

“When I tell you my client Pixel Magic does great work right here at the Celtic Media Centre in Baton Rouge, I mean it,” Mulhearn tells Daily Report via text.

“Winning Time” is a sports drama that chronicles the personal and professional lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of the National Basketball Association’s most dominant dynasties.

“Here’s hoping it will be winning time for [Pixel Magic] at the Emmys in Los Angeles in September,” Mulhearn says.

Despite a generally favorable response from critics, “Winning Time” was canceled in September after two seasons. Last year’s SAG-AFTRA strike coupled with declining viewership likely led to the cancellation, The Athletic reports.

Celtic Media Centre and Celtic Studios fall under the umbrella of The Celtic Group, a Baton Rouge-based network of companies that also includes Celtic International Shipping Agency, Celtic Marine and Logistics and Celtic Real Estate.