For lean production processes to work, a company must go all in

For a company in Chesterfield, Missouri, it involved something as seemingly simple as attaching a trash can to an employee’s chair.



For one in St. Louis, it meant leaving the cover off an electronic temperature controller. For others, it’s meant gathering employees from the chief executive on down for what’s known as Kaizen events—based on the Japanese word for continuous improvement.



What do these seemingly unconnected efforts have in common? They are approaches to what is known as lean manufacturing, The New York Times reports, aimed at streamlining production processes, enhancing employee engagement and increasing profits.

Take for example, Watlow, a 96-year-old family-owned business in St. Louis, that designs and manufactures industrial heaters, temperature sensors and other components of thermal systems.



In 2006, with Peter Desloge, the third-generation chief executive in charge, the company adopted lean production principles.



“A competitive environment forced us to figure out how to lower our costs while also better engaging our people,” Desloge said.

Among the discoveries was the one this week that found the company supplying a customer in the transportation industry a temperature controller with an unnecessary part.

“When it got to their facility, the customer was taking the cover off because they had to install it in their machine. We realized we could ship without it and eliminate both the effort on our end as well as for the customer.”



In the world of lean production, these micro-discoveries can be as important as the big picture. Read the full story.