Lafayette meal prep business expanding to Baton Rouge

Lafayette-based Good Eats Kitchen will open a location at Ichiban Square in Baton Rouge next month.

Construction for the store, which will sell prepared meals-to-go, is expected to wrap up the week of Thanksgiving and open shortly after, says owner Boyer Derise. The 1,500-square-foot shop is nestled between Smoothie King and HOTWORX.

Derise was drawn to the new retail development at the corner of Essen Lane and Perkins Road because of its centralized location and the heavy traffic in the area, he says. He’s also excited by a tenant mix that he expects to enhance one another.

“I think it sort of—by design or accidental—became a bit of one-stop shop for health and wellness,” Derise says.

The company’s expansion to the Baton Rouge market is a natural move for the business, says Derise, who is also working on expanding the company westward into Lake Charles.

He plans to use the new Baton Rouge location as a logistics hub for the company’s eventual expansion further eastward in the state. The company’s production kitchen will remain in Lafayette.

Earlier this year, Good Eats Kitchen began testing the waters in Baton Rouge by offering free delivery of meals at certain local gyms. The business also offers direct meal delivery services with a fee.

“We sell food, but we really sell convenience,” Derise says.