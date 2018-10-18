Key to attracting top female talent is being openly committed to doing so, report says

Companies striving for gender equality in leadership attract more female talent, according to a new report released today from Morning Consult.

The report used data from more than 6,000 interviews with U.S. adults and explores what Americans want in their careers and from potential employers.



A key takeaway from the report was that roughly three in four women (74%) say they would be more likely to want to work for a company that made an effort to hire women to leadership positions. On the other hand, men are less enthused about that initiative but a majority (57%) nonetheless say the same.

Additionally, 56% of women and 57% of men say they would be more likely to want to work for a company that made an effort to promote people of color to leadership positions.



Just 27% of women say they would consider working for a company if they didn’t agree with the organization’s mission, while men are more open to the possibility, with 42% saying they would consider it.



Workers also prefer employers to stay out of politics: In general, workers aren’t looking to their company to take political action. Just 15% of white-collar workers say they would prefer to work for a company that takes strong political stands, while 35% say they would prefer their company not get involved.

Read the full report.