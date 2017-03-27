For Kelly Sills, downsizing isn’t an option

Kelly Sills first started working for Coastal Bridge Company as a laborer when he was 17. But as Business Report details in the Executive Spotlight feature in the new issue, Sills is now the boss.

Sills purchased the more than 60-year-old company—a heavy contractor that specializes in asphalt and concrete paving, pile driving and bridge construction, among other areas—in 2013 from longtime owners Robert Overall Jr. and Ed Milner Jr.

“The previous owners wanted to sell and I had the ability to buy, so it made sense,” says Sills, who owns several other business ventures. “I did not want to see all my other employee friends go to work for a competitor or lose their jobs in downsizing or replication.”

Downsizing is nowhere near Coastal’s radar at the moment. Coastal’s revenues grew by 33.6% from 2014 to 2015, and they’re up by roughly $44 million since 2011.

Sills attributes the success to Coastal’s ability to quickly and accurately handle project plans for its clients, as well as hiring quality workers and identifying competitive markets. “I’m not sure that there is a real secret other than perseverance,” he says.

Sills’ eyes are on future growth. The company recently entered the Florida market, and it’s looking to continue along the eastern seaboard, moving north toward the Carolinas.

Sills says demand is strongest in Louisiana for Coastal Bridge’s marine and structures services, as well as its asphalt services. In Tampa, asphalt services are in high demand as well.

“It is really hard to say exactly which segment is in the highest demand as everything is constantly changing, so we try and react to the dynamic market conditions to remain profitable,” he says.

What is a great piece of advice you have personally received?

My life coach told me when I was 32 that an angry person loses 40 IQ points, so I try not to get angry. Anger could easily happen a lot in my industry if I allowed. Also, my grandfather told me, “You catch more flies with honey than you do vinegar.”

