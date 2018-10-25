JR Ball: It’s a matter of trust … and leadership

Baton Rouge has a problem with trust—and leadership. It’s a conclusion Business Report Executive Editor JR Ball reached during a meeting a little more than a week ago with officials touting charter schools. The aha moment, he writes in his latest column, came when someone in the room mentioned the importance of community cooperation if Baton Rouge is to ever get serious about educating its children.

The statement prompted Ball to interrupt the various soliloquies of hope, possibility and self-congratulations with this matter-of-fact question:



“Have any of y’all spent any time here in Baton Rouge? Cooperation really isn’t our thing. We’re more into parochialism and petty bickering.”



That’s about the time former Sen. Mary Landrieu began quoting Chris Thompson of the Fund for Our Economic Future, Ball writes declaring, “Collaboration moves at the speed of trust.”



What a brilliant statement, Ball says, because “how can we work together if we don’t trust those on the other side of the table?”

And therein lies the root cause to all that ails Baton Rouge: We simply do not trust one another, he says.



“Deny it if you want, but Baton Rouge has some serious trust issues,” Ball writes. “Blacks do not trust whites. Whites do not trust blacks. Blacks have little faith in the police. The police have little faith in the black community.”



Those in the suburbs see little value in downtown. Those in the downtown crowd barely acknowledge the existence of the suburban crowd—unless they’re insulting them or touting a tax proposal, he writes.

Name a topic and I’ll show you a divide we refuse to bridge, which brings Baton Rouge, all of East Baton Rouge Parish to the heart of the matter, there’s no trust, Ball writes.

So how do we address this problem?

“Leadership,” says David Osborne, the brilliant man of Reinventing Government fame who’s now out to reinvent America’s schools for the 21st century. “A city must have strong leaders capable of expressing a vision, bridging the divides and getting people to come together in a spirit of collaboration.”

Does that sound like Baton Rouge? No, answers Ball, who says the city has a habit of hiring No. 2s to fill No. 1 positions.

Read his full column here. Send comments to editor@businessreport.com