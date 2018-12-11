Jambalaya Shoppe coming to Acadian-Perkins Plaza, company looking to open-of-state franchises

Jambalaya Shoppe is planning to open a location early next year in the Acadian-Perkins Plaza shopping center, occupying the approximately 1,200-square-foot space left vacant by La Salle’s Crawfish and Lobster Rolls, which closed in October after five months of business.

The restaurant will be the second owned by Kathy Fives in Baton Rouge. Fives, who also owns the Jambalaya Shoppe in downtown, says the Acadian-Perkins Plaza’s proximity to her first restaurant as well as to LSU and surrounding neighborhoods, makes it an attractive location.

Fives says she signed a lease for the space in November, and expects it to seat about 40 people.

Fives, who also works as a franchise consultant for Jambalaya Shoppe, says the company just began the process to launch franchises out-of-state and that there are plans for a Texas location.

Jambalaya Shoppe plans to go through a period of cautious growth, she says. More than 600 people have expressed interest in opening a Jambalaya Shoppe franchise, including a man in Ontario, Canada, Fives adds.

Another Jambalaya Shoppe location, which will have a drive-thru, is slated to open in Ichiban Square on Perkins Road by the end of April.